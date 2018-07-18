Watch: Dramatic footage shows deadly high-speed police shootout after traffic stop goes bad

US police have released a dramatic dashcam video of a deadly high-speed police shootout on a busy street in Las Vegas.

Police were attempting to catch the suspect, who allegedly shot a person multiple times at a car wash earlier and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

The vehicle was spotted a few hours later, leading detectives to embark on a high speed chase as the driver fled the area.

During the pursuit, police say the suspects fired multiple shots at the officers.

One of the officers retaliated, shooting through the patrol car window.

This ended when the vehicle crashed into the wall of a primary school.

The two suspects attempted to run away on foot and one man was shot dead at the scene.