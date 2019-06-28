Watch: Dramatic footage shows Algerian teen saving toddler who plunged from second-floor apartment window

Harrowing security camera video shows a teenager catching a toddler after she fell from an Istanbul building.

Two-year-old Dora Muhammed, a Syrian national, fell from a second-floor open window last Thursday, according to Turkey's private Demiroren News Agency (DHA.)

She was caught by an Algerian 17-year-old, Feuzi Zabaat, who worked nearby and noticed she was about to fall, said DHA.