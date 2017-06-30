 

Watch: Double happiness as mother panda gives birth to twin cubs

Amazing footage shows Cheng Da bringing the cubs into the world around half-an-hour apart.
Source: 1 NEWS

Animals

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:29
2
Mika Brzazinski is the latest person in the press to feel Trump's wrath.

'She was bleeding badly from a facelift' - President Trump mocks news anchor's appearance


3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:44
4
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

01:58
5
The urban and rural fire services are also merging, and Kiwis will pay more in insurance to help fund it.

Fire Service gets a new name - 'It does reflect far better what we do now days'

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."

01:58
The series features white Australian comedian Chris Lilley.

'A really good time to laugh' - Australian TV series featuring dysfunctional Tongan gets positive reaction from some

The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.

02:17
The regional intervention force is being withdrawn after 14 years.

Former rebel commander giving ex-criminals a second chance with jobs in Solomon Islands

Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.


 
