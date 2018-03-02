Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

Source:
The heart-stopping moment a double-decker bus driver swerves on an icy road in Edinburgh, Scotland to avoid hitting a car has been caught on camera.
Edinburgh man Gareth Smith filmed the incident at Frogstone Brae yesterday.
The bus driver narrowly avoided hitting a Mini before Mr Smith managed to reverse his van out of the way of being hit.
"I ... saw a Lothian bus coming down the hill losing control and drifting past the black car, just missing it and me," Mr Smith told The Sun.
The close call come as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.
