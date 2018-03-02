Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The heart-stopping moment a double-decker bus driver swerves on an icy road in Edinburgh, Scotland to avoid hitting a car has been caught on camera.

Edinburgh man Gareth Smith filmed the incident at Frogstone Brae yesterday.

The bus driver narrowly avoided hitting a Mini before Mr Smith managed to reverse his van out of the way of being hit.

"I ... saw a Lothian bus coming down the hill losing control and drifting past the black car, just missing it and me," Mr Smith told The Sun.