Watch: Doting mum welcomes her super cute twin polar bear cubs to the world at Gold Coast's Sea World

Sea World Gold Coast remain "cautiously optimistic" about the future of two newborn twin polar bear cubs.

Last Wednesday a Sea World 16-year-old polar bear, Liya, gave birth to two adorable cubs, weighing approximately 600 grams.

The polar bear and veterinary team said they are monitoring the mother bear and the two cubs closely "as these early stages remain an extremely critical period", Sea World said on a post to their Facebook page.

A video of the cubs being born was shared to the Facebook page today and has had thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Many congratulated Sea World on the news in the comments, whilst others expressed concern about the cubs being born into a life of "misery".

"Twin polar bears born into enslavement and a life of misery at Sea World," wrote one person.

Another was concerned they were being born into a life of "exploitation".

Sea World Gold Coast responded in the comment section explaining the polar bears are "ambassadors" for those in the wild.