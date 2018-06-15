 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Don't you have any empathy?' Reporter in astonishing outburst at White House press secretary over kids being taken from parents at border

share

Source:

Associated Press

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today's daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."
Source: Associated Press

She was responding to a reporter who asked, "Where does it say in the Bible that it's moral to take children away from their mothers?" after Attorney General Jeff Sessions made remarks that there was justification for this policy in the Bible.

One White House reporter later spoke out of turn to Sanders, saying "Come on Sarah, you're a parent don't you have any empathy for what these people are going through?"

The White House also says Democrats are responsible for changing the nation's immigration laws.

Sanders said President Donald Trump wants to see Congress pass laws to solve the humanitarian crisis at the border, but she laid responsibility at the feet of Democrats, even though Republicans hold the majorities of the House and Senate.

She told reporters at a contentious White House briefing that Democrats "have refused to come to the table and be part of a solution."

Instead, she said, "they're playing political games and attacking the president."

The administration is pushing a "zero tolerance" policy that is separating more children from parents who are arrested for illegally crossing the border.

Democrats have called the policy "barbaric," and House Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't want kids separated from parents.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

00:24
2
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."

Watch: 'Don't you have any empathy?' Reporter in astonishing outburst at White House press secretary over kids being taken from parents at border


01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


5
An Emirates plane.

Emirates launches daily flight from Auckland to Bali, then on to Dubai

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 