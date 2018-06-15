Watch: 'Don't you have any empathy?' Reporter in astonishing outburst at White House press secretary over kids being taken from parents at border

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today's daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."

She was responding to a reporter who asked, "Where does it say in the Bible that it's moral to take children away from their mothers?" after Attorney General Jeff Sessions made remarks that there was justification for this policy in the Bible.

One White House reporter later spoke out of turn to Sanders, saying "Come on Sarah, you're a parent don't you have any empathy for what these people are going through?"

The White House also says Democrats are responsible for changing the nation's immigration laws.

Sanders said President Donald Trump wants to see Congress pass laws to solve the humanitarian crisis at the border, but she laid responsibility at the feet of Democrats, even though Republicans hold the majorities of the House and Senate.

She told reporters at a contentious White House briefing that Democrats "have refused to come to the table and be part of a solution."

Instead, she said, "they're playing political games and attacking the president."

The administration is pushing a "zero tolerance" policy that is separating more children from parents who are arrested for illegally crossing the border.