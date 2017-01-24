 

Watch: Don't take my hand mum! Barron Trump snatches hand away from Melania on walkabout

Barron Trump gave his mum Melania the message he's a big boy now when the new US First Lady tried to hold his hand during the inauguration parade.

New video shows the embarrassed 10-year-old snatching his hand away when Melania tries to grab it while the world's cameras were focused on the family.

The new First Lady tried to grab her son's hand in front of the world's cameras but the 10-year-old was having none of it.
Source: Daily Mail / Sky News

Britain's Daily Mail which has carried the video said Barron "acted like an awkward preteen when he refused to hold hands with the new First Lady" during the parade on Saturday.

Shortly beforehand, Barron had been spotted yawning during his father's swearing-in ceremony.

The schoolboy fired up social media users who had noticed his bored expression.   

One user posted: "Barron Trump is yawning more than I do in my macroeconomics class."

Barron will be the first young boy to live in the White House since John F Kennedy's toddler son John in the 1960s. 

The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

James is learning to talk again after a crash last year left him a coma.

'I'm reading bits of paper to get my speech right' - Kiwi star James Rolleston opens up about car crash recovery

The star of the Goodbye Pork Pie remake is learning to talk again after a crash last year left him in a coma.

The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

Trump men-only photo 'exactly what women's protest march was all about'

The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

Video: Should New Zealand's donor system be opt out rather than opt in?

Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.


 
