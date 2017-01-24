Watch: Don't take my hand mum! Barron Trump snatches hand away from Melania on walkabout

Barron Trump gave his mum Melania the message he's a big boy now when the new US First Lady tried to hold his hand during the inauguration parade.

New video shows the embarrassed 10-year-old snatching his hand away when Melania tries to grab it while the world's cameras were focused on the family.

Britain's Daily Mail which has carried the video said Barron "acted like an awkward preteen when he refused to hold hands with the new First Lady" during the parade on Saturday.

Shortly beforehand, Barron had been spotted yawning during his father's swearing-in ceremony.

The schoolboy fired up social media users who had noticed his bored expression.

One user posted: "Barron Trump is yawning more than I do in my macroeconomics class."