Watch: 'Don't look back in anger' - Manchester students send emotional message of hope with rendition of Oasis song

Manchester students have gathered in the city's streets today to deliver a poignant message of hope by singing a tribute for victims of the devastating terror attack.

Footage shows the group of students from Chetham's School of Music emotionally singing Manchester super group Oasis' famous song Don't Look Back in Anger.

The school is located within the police cordon in Manchester city, and students still inside decided to gather for song and a message of hope today.

A spokesperson for the school told Manchester Evening News students took it upon themselves to organise the performance and they "wanted to come together as a school to show our support and optimism".

Earlier the school released a statement to advise parents and the community about safety of boarding students within the cordon.

"Our sympathies are with all of those affected by last night's (local time) incident at Manchester Arena. Not only the physical proximity of the event, but its impact on young people enjoying music, brings the news close to our hearts.

"Boarding students and staff at Chetham's remain safe, and we're grateful to police for their guidance throughout the night. At present the school remains inside the cordon zone and we are asking staff, students, parents and visitors to remain where they are until further notice."

"Our students and staff have been quite remarkable at this tragic time. Levels of cooperation, team spirit and a genuine care for the people of Manchester have been quite exceptional and I am so proud of each and every one."