Watch: 'Don't look back in anger' - Manchester crowd sing Oasis song after minute's silence for bombing victims

People gathered in Manchester today broke into a spontaneous rendition of the Oasis song Don't Look Back in Anger after observing a minute's silence for the victims of the suicide bombing.

After the silence, the huge crowd began to sing a song by Manchester band, Oasis.
Source: Breakfast

The performance of the song by the Manchester band came after a silence observed around Britain to honour the 22 people killed in Monday night's (local time) bombing outside Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert. 

Hundreds of people came together in Manchester's St Ann's Square, amongst floral tributes, to pay their respects to the victims of the attack.

The touching tribute began with just one woman singing the Oasis song, before the rest of the crowd joined in.

The song is fast becoming a symbol of the city's unity, after a group of Manchester students sang it the day after the attack.

Students from Chetham's School of Music gathered to sing an emotional tribute to victims of the terror attack in Manchester.
Source: Facebook: Amber Jordan

