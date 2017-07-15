 

Watch: 'I don't know where I was...that was insane!' - TV presenter passes out in US fighter jet

A veteran US news presenter passed out in the back of a Navy plane while being shown manoeuvres. 

Source: Fox6

Jessob Reisbeck was taking a flight with the US Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron, when he passed out due to the forces being placed on his body. 

7 News reports the presenter was being put through a stunt that would exert a G-force of seven. 

The presenter reportedly explained that "each G is one times your body weight pushing you down."

Despite this Reisbeck can be heard after reviving whooping and saying "that was insane". 

