Watch: 'I don't know where I was...that was insane!' - TV presenter passes out in US fighter jet

A veteran US news presenter passed out in the back of a Navy plane while being shown manoeuvres.

Jessob Reisbeck was taking a flight with the US Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron, when he passed out due to the forces being placed on his body.

7 News reports the presenter was being put through a stunt that would exert a G-force of seven.

The presenter reportedly explained that "each G is one times your body weight pushing you down."