Watch: 'I don't know where I was...that was insane!' - TV presenter passes out in US fighter jet

Source:
A veteran US news presenter passed out in the back of a Navy plane while being shown manoeuvres.
Jessob Reisbeck was taking a flight with the US Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron, when he passed out due to the forces being placed on his body.
7 News reports the presenter was being put through a stunt that would exert a G-force of seven.
The presenter reportedly explained that "each G is one times your body weight pushing you down."
Despite this Reisbeck can be heard after reviving whooping and saying "that was insane".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news