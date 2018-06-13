Watch: 'Don't jump!' 82kg Saint Bernard rescued from roof after adventure goes wrong

Firefighters in the Minneapolis suburb of Spring Lake Park on Saturday managed to rescue an 82-kilogram Saint Bernard named Whiskey who had gotten stuck on the small roof of the overhang at a side door of his home.

The homeowner's mother was housesitting when Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang.

She and police tried to coax him back inside with dog treats, but to no avail, so firefighters with a ladder truck were summoned.