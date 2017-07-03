 

Watch: Donald Trump's most bizarre tweet yet? US President releases video of him body-slamming man with CNN logo on his head

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.

Before Trump became president, he would frequent WWE matches and occasionally join in.
Source: Twitter/@realDonaldJTrump

It's not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account, and then retweeted by the official US President's twitter. 

Trump's been stepping up verbal attacks on the media - and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump's "beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence

A CNN network spokesperson said today: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."

They said Trump: "is involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."

