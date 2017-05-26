 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Donald Trump shoves aside the PM of Montenegro – and looks incredibly pleased with himself for doing it

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention, and understandably so.

The US President pushed his way past Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group of NATO leaders.
Source: Youtube/ LiveStreamTVNews

Video footage from the gathering shows Trump putting his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushing himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance's new headquarters in Brussels today.

Trump then stands near Markovic and speaks to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

The video is getting plenty of attention on social media.

Montenegro is scheduled to formally become NATO's 29th member in early June.

The President of the United States appeared to get his geography mixed up during a meeting in Israel.
Source: WH.gov

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

02:16
2
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

3

Live stream: Breakfast

01:47
4
As more photos are matched with the names of the 22 dead, it’s become how apparent young many of the victims are.

Doctor opens up about the 'remarkably hard' task of treating young victims of deadly Manchester suicide blast


00:29
5
Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Watch: 'What a start!' Junior All Whites striker stings Honduras with a stunning goal in the opening minute

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.

01:43
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA, became part of the coverage team with a camera and selfie tripod.

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ