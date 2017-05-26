Watch: Donald Trump shoves aside the PM of Montenegro – and looks incredibly pleased with himself for doing it

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention, and understandably so.

Video footage from the gathering shows Trump putting his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushing himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance's new headquarters in Brussels today.

Trump then stands near Markovic and speaks to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

The video is getting plenty of attention on social media.