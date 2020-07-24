TODAY |

Watch Donald Trump’s bizarre explanation of cognitive test - ‘women, man, camera, TV’

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump challenged his Democratic challenger to take a cognitive test, as he offered a bizarre explanation of his efforts.

President Trump says his effort on the test was “amazing” as he challenged rival Joe Biden to give it a go. Source: Reuters

Trump pushed the issue during an interview with Fox News conducted at the White House.

He said he himself took such an exam, which showed he was "cognitively there," as he told the interviewer, Dr. Marc Siegel.

"Joe [Biden] should take that test, because something's going on," Trump said.

Questions about both candidates' cognitive capacities have emerged during the campaign. Both candidates are in their 70's.

And Biden, for his part, has asked if Trump is "cognitively aware of what's going on," with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican president trails Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid the pandemic's health and economic crises.

During his White House interview, Trump, however, was resigned to at least one outcome.

"It's going to probably happen to all of us, right?"

