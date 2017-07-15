 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Donald Trump embarks on excruciatingly long handshake with French President - bit is it a sign they actually like each other?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A muscular handshake that turned their knuckles white seems to be giving way to a budding friendship between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.

Once again, the US President's unique method of greeting has hit the headlines.
Source: 1 NEWS

The unexpected bromance between the leaders of America and France was on full display for the world at the annual Bastille Day military parade and celebration in Paris.

This year the event coincided with the 100th anniversary of the US entry into World War I.

Trump spent a large portion of his day and a half in the French capital in the embrace of Macron, who went to extraordinary lengths to impress the US president by turning a day of national pride into a celebration of American patriotism and friendship between the two countries.

Trump and Macron exchanged many handshakes during the course of Trump's first visit to France as president, perhaps none more telling than the one they shared after the parade.

As Trump prepared to head home to the United States, the leaders clasped hands and held on to each other as they walked. Trump at one point pulled the smaller Macron off balance and held fast as they approached their wives.

Even then, Trump held on to Macron's hand as he shook hands with Macron's wife, Brigitte.

They appeared to have moved beyond that tense introduction in May, when a white-knuckle handshake that Macron later said was meant to show he's no pushover was widely

interpreted as a sign of the fraught relations to come. Trump's brand of "America First" politics had unsettled some European allies.

But the body language in Paris this week suggested their relationship has moved to a new level. Both seemed to minimize differences in order to focus on areas where they can work together, such as the crisis in Syria and Mideast security.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ngani Laumape sets up Sam Lousi to give Hurricanes lead over Crusaders coming into final 15 minutes

00:20
2
The Chiefs fullback was at his scintillating best as he finished off a brilliant run by the Waikato team.

As it happened: Blistering Damian McKenzie carves Brumbies defence to pieces en route to stellar try and vital win

00:30
3
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:18
4
Alapati Leiua will be having nightmares about his encounter with Timoci Naguca during Fiji's 38-16 win.

Fijian back absolutely bulldozes Samoan rival as Pacific champs turn on the razzle dazzle in Apia


00:14
5
A Los Angeles gallery has been accused of staging a video that went viral where a visitor knocked over nearly $350,000 of artworks.

Gallery insists viral video of selfie accident that caused $350,000 damage is not fake

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ngani Laumape sets up Sam Lousi to give Hurricanes lead over Crusaders coming into final 15 minutes

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this evening's clash between the Hurricanes and Crusaders in Wellington.

01:54
The party wants to establish a clean energy investment fund, started with profits from companies that extract fossil fuels.

Green Party launches plan to get NZ carbon neutral by 2050

Co-leader James Shaw has announced plans for a infrastructure fund to kick start the 'Green' economy.

00:45
Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.

Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

The light-hearted moment came as Mr Peters took questions at the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

00:33
The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

The former women's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

The two men threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 