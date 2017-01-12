 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Donald Trump dismisses lewd hotel room allegations, says he's a 'germaphobe'

share

Source:

CNBC

Unconfirmed reports yesterday suggested Russian intelligence agencies had compromising information about the President elect.
Source: CNBC
Trump refused to answer questions from Jim Acosta following recent allegations about his links to Russia.
Source: NBC
Eric and Donald Trump Jr will run Trump's vast array of businesses while their old man is President.
Source: Associated Press
The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Trump refused to answer questions from Jim Acosta following recent allegations about his links to Russia.

'Your organisation is terrible' – President-elect Donald Trump in vicious clash with respected CNN reporter

00:25
2
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera


00:25
3
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

Watch: Aussie family with young child booted off flight Jetstar flight, but was it the right decision?

00:27
4
The former Black Caps captain could only manage 15 runs before he was caught out by Scorchers' Ashton Agar.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum facing suspension after Heat loss

5
Piri Phillips was stabbed to death outside a Perth church.

Kiwi man allegedly stabbed to death outside church in Perth

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Pascoe claimed five medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.

00:11
The PM says he'll "just have to wait and see" when he gets to meet the soon to be US President.

'Low on his priorities' – Bill English not holding out hope for meeting with Trump

The PM says he'll "have to wait and see" when he gets to meet Trump.

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

The Warriors and Kiwis star could be back to his best with the signing of Foran for 2017.

00:25
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera

The British performer is currently holidaying in New Zealand.

01:44
Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

Thousands of intellectually disabled children enjoy a day out at Auckland's Funfest

Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ