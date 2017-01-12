Watch: Donald Trump dismisses lewd hotel room allegations, says he's a 'germaphobe'
Unconfirmed reports yesterday suggested Russian intelligence agencies had compromising information about the President elect.
Source: CNBC
Trump refused to answer questions from Jim Acosta following recent allegations about his links to Russia.
Source: NBC
Eric and Donald Trump Jr will run Trump's vast array of businesses while their old man is President.
Source: Associated Press
The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.
Source: Associated Press
