Watch: Donald Trump commits golfing etiquette faux pas of driving buggy on the green

Source:
President Donald Trump's power appears to extend past US politics and onto the golf course where he's been spotted making a few of his own rules.
He was filmed committing, what can be considered as a major golfing etiquette faux pas this month.
In the video the US President can be seen parking his gold cart on a green at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
This is considered a big no-no in golfing etiquette because it can cause damage to the green, which is often softer and more susceptible to damage than other parts of the course.
Later in the video Mr Trump can be seen driving towards the person filming wearing a bright red Make America Great Again cap telling them he was having a good round of gold "until this hole", and that there's "no security in the history of golf" before fist bumping the men.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news