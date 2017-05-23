Watch: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Trump says the attack, which killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, preyed on "innocent children".
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."
The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".
Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More