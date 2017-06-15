 

Watch: Dog trapped in lake saved by US cop just weeks out of academy

Quick thinking from a Chicago cop, six weeks into the job, saves the life of a dog struggling to stay afloat.
news

00:14
1
A friend of the woman shared the terrible moment with a reporter from Britain's ITV.

Watch: 'Forgive me everyone' - mother-of-two makes heart-breaking farewell from burning London building over Snapchat


00:30
2
Embroiled in controversy once again, the airline is being sued for $1.38 million for staff negligence.

Video: United Airlines employee violently shoves 71-year-old passenger to ground after boarding pass query

00:21
3
The cross-code star made it look easy, smashing out some front lever bar core exercises in the gym.

Video: Hulking All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams crushes core workout ahead of Manu Samoa Test


01:26
4
The Human Rights Commission received the audio clip from a man who was too fearful to pursue a complaint because he feared for his job prospects.

Listen: 'Stay in your own back yard!' - Kiwi recruiter's horrible racist rant at migrant job-seeker recorded

02:05
5
The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.

Samoan, Tongan national rugby teams facing tests off the field as doubleheader highlights lack of money in Pacific rugby

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.

01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.


 
