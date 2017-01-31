Watch: 'Do you have a green card?' Muslim-American woman harassed the day Trump's immigration ban imposed

A Muslim-American woman's video of a man harassing her at a US coffee shop the day President Donald Trump's immigration ban on people from some majority-Muslim countries was imposed, has been watched more than 1.3 million times on her Facebook page.

Britain's Daily Mail reports Asma Elhuni, 39, says she was sitting in an Atlanta coffee shop on January 28 and was wearing a hijab when she claims a man took a photo of her.

The video she filmed shows the man standing and laughing at first when she asks why he's taking photos of her.

He then sits opposite her and asks why she is "so uptight".

She again asks him why he's taking photos of her and then he calls her a "b****".

Ms Elhuni asks the man what his occupation is and he responds by asking her, "Do you have a green card?".

She replies: "So you think I'm not American?"

The man then leaves the coffee shop with another man.

News outlets identified the man as Rob Koehler of Columbus, Georgia.

Mr Koehler later posted on Facebook that he was "confronted by a Muslim activist at this coffee shop" and said the woman was "not even in" the picture he took.

"Her radical friends then started contacting me and telling me they were going to kill me," the post read.

He added: "I could've handled the situation better. I will get better and be better from this."