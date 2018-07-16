Watch: Divers talk about their 'risky' mission to rescue Thai cave boys – 'I thought possibly five would die'

Divers who took part in the rescue of 12 Thai schoolboys and their football coach who were trapped in a flooded cave say they have never tried something so risky and don't think they ever will again.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Four Corners programme, British diver Jason Mallinson said he wasn't "100 percent confident" of getting the children out alive.

The 12 boys and their football coach are recovering well and are eager to eat their favourite comfort foods after their expected discharge from a hospital on Thursday.

They had entered the cave to go exploring June 23 but monsoon rains filled the tight passageways, blocking their escape.

They were found 10 days later, huddled on a small, dry shelf just above the water, and divers and other international rescuers plotted the complex mission to rescue the team before more rain came.

A Thai navy SEAL died in the rescue attempt.

Craig Challen, an Australian diver who took part in the operation, said the prospects looked "bleak" when they first reached the cave where the boys were taking shelter.

Challen says he and fellow Australian diver Dr. Richard Harris worked closely to medically assess the boys and their coach to make sure they were ready for the rescue.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the US Mission, Major Charles Hodges, told Four Corners that he wasn't confident all those trapped will be saved.