Watch: Disturbing footage of Berlin terrorist vowing to 'slaughter infidels like pigs'

Islamic State's news agency Amaq

The Tunisian man suspected in a deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was killed last night in a shootout with police in Milan during a routine patrol outside a train station, ending a Europe-wide manhunt.

Anis Amri traveled from Germany through France and into Italy after Tuesday's truck attack in Berlin, at least some of it by train, Italian police said.

French officials refused to comment on his passage through France, which has increased surveillance on trains after recent French attacks and the one in Germany.

ISIS released the video showing suspect Anis Amri pledging allegiance to the terror group and vowing to cause harm to people.
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni praised the two young police officers for their courage in taking down Amri during a routine check of ID papers while he was alone outside the deserted station.

But he also called for greater cross-border police cooperation, suggesting some dismay that Europe's open border policy had enabled Amri to move around easily despite being its No. 1 fugitive.

Amri, who shot one of the police officers in the shoulder, was identified by fingerprints supplied by Germany.

"The person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the Berlin terrorist attack," said Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack outside Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in which a truck plowed into a Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 56.

It also noted his death in Milan and released a video showing him pledging allegiance to the militant group.

Amri has been linked to an extremist recruitment network allegedly run by Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., also known as Abu Walaa, a Germany-based preacher who was arrested last month, said Holger Muench, head of the Federal Criminal Police Office.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered an investigation into all angles of the case after it emerged that German authorities had tracked Amri for months on suspicion of planning an attack.

