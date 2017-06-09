 

Watch: Distracted woman seriously hurt after tumbling into footpath hole while texting

A woman was seriously injured yesterday in the US after she fell over two metres through a sidewalk access door while being distracted by her mobile phone.

The woman in New Jersey, US fell 2 metres into a gas access hole and was seriously injured.
Source: US ABC7

The 67-year-old woman appeared to be texting when she walked into one of the opened doors to the sidewalk access, sending her tumbling over headfirst into the hole in front of a windows and blinds store in Plainfield, New Jersey.

The woman was extracted from the hole by the local fire department and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say she is in a stable condition.

The access doors had been opened by workers repairing gas lines lines in the area.

