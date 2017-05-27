Watch: Disrespectful US student in astonishing verbal tirade at teacher

A US high school teacher found himself on the end of a rage-filled tantrum from an 18-year-old student that was caught on camera by a fellow classmate this week.

The footage of the unnamed student at Eastside High in California has quickly gone viral on Twitter and Reddit.

In the video posted to Twitter, the student gets in the face of his science teacher who remains calm throughout the incident.

"Who the (expletive) do you think you are?" the student screams at the science teacher.

"You do not come up to me Dr Hsu, and get in my goddamn face."

The teacher can then be heard calmly telling the enraged student to sit down.

"You go sit down!" the teen yells back at him.

"Who do you think you are?"

"I'm not (expletive) playing!" he continues.

The incident culminates with the student picking up a bin and throwing it on the floor in a final show of disrespect.

The principal of the school Kristen Pepper said the school is taking the situation "very seriously", reports 9NEWS.

"Our teachers' safety is of the utmost importance to us," she said in a statement.