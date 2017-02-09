 

Watch: 'This is a direct attack' - Sean Spicer defends Trump's Twitter rant about Ivanka's clothing line

President Donald Trump criticised retailer Nordstrom today, tweeting that the department store chain that decided to stop selling his daughter's clothing and accessory line has treated her "so unfairly."

Spicer was forced to defend his boss over conflict of interest claims, after Nordstrom dumped Ivanka’s clothing line.
Source: Associated Press

In the message, Trump said, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person - always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Posted first on his personal account, it was re-tweeted more than 6,000 times in less than an hour.

It was also retweeted by the official @POTUS account. Companies such as the US automakers, Boeing and Carrier have been the targets of Trump's tweets in the past, but that this one was about a business run by his daughter could raise conflict-of-interest concerns.

Trump's presidency has raised unprecedented concerns about ethical conflicts.

His plan to separate himself from his sprawling real estate business has been criticised by ethics experts, who say it doesn't do enough to make sure that Trump won't make decisions to personally benefit himself, his family or his company.

Nordstrom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's shares had dropped after the tweet, like others Trump has mentioned in the past, but they later recovered to be up about three per cent.

A social media campaign called "Grab Your Wallet" has urged a boycott of stores that stock Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump products, though the companies that have stopped ordering or cut back on the Ivanka Trump brand have not mentioned it.

Nordstrom said last week its decision was based on the Ivanka Trump brand's performance, and that each year it replenishes about 10 per cent of its supply with new products

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump was responding to an "attack on his daughter" when he posted the tweet and that "he has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success."

"For someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is not acceptable," Spicer said.

Trump's tweet was posted at 10:51 am, a little over 20 minutes after the scheduled start of the president's daily intelligence briefing in the Oval Office.

Spicer waved off reporters' questions about the timing, saying the president was not otherwise occupied when he wrote the tweet.

