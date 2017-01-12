 

Watch: 'I didn't realise that sailing with one rudder would be as difficult as it was' - Kiwi yachtie gives first TV interview

Alan Langdon has spoken to ABC about his journey to Australia with his young daughter.
Source: Nine/ABC

Alan Langdon says he was unaware where in Australia he was when he sailed into the coastal New South Wales town of Ulladulla yesterday having spent 27 days crossing the Tasman Sea.

Mr Langdon, 46, and his six-year-old daughter Que left Kawhia on the North Island's west coast in mid-December on a 6.4m catamaran.

After launching a search, police believed they had deliberately set sail for Australia, amid claims Mr Langdon was in a custody dispute with Que's mother.

Mr Langdon told the Milton Ulladulla Times, who filmed Mr Langdon onboard once he had tied up, that one of the boat's rudders broke early in the voyage.

He told the Times that he was forced to sail into the harbour as he was unaware of his location.

"I didn't know where we were and I had no way of contacting anyone," he said.

Mr Langdon said there was a "bit of mass hysteria going on" with regards to the interest in what happened to him and his daughter.

He has been interviewed today by ABC, telling the broadcaster "I didn't realise that sailing with one rudder would be as difficult as it was".

Alan Langdon and his daughter Que were reported missing after leaving Kawhia on December 17.
Source: 1 NEWS

