Watch: Did she do it again? Melania completely ignores husband Trump's out-stretched hand as they arrive in Italy

Melania Trump has once again appeared to ignore husband US president Donald Trump's hand-holding advances, this time in Italy.

It comes less then 24-hours after a video emerged of her swiping his hand away in Israel.

In the latest incident, the couple emerged from Air Force One as it arrived in Rome, with Trump reaching for Melania's hand.

But she swiftly moves her hand away and proceeds to concentrate on walking down the plane's steps.

The hand-hold snub comes just a day after a similar video showed Trump walking along the red carpet at Ben-Gurion Airport on his arrival in Israel with his wife trailing slightly behind.

Looking towards his wife, Mr Trump reached out his hand, seemingly for Melania to hold.

But his wife was having none of it and in an instant appeared to swat it away.

The pair are on a nine-day foreign trip.