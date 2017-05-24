 

Watch: Did she do it again? Melania completely ignores husband Trump's out-stretched hand as they arrive in Italy

Melania Trump has once again appeared to ignore husband US president Donald Trump's hand-holding advances, this time in Italy.

As the Trump's disembarked Air Force One in Italy Melania wasn’t interested in the US President’s touch.
Source: Independent

It comes less then 24-hours after a video emerged of her swiping his hand away in Israel. 

In the latest incident, the couple emerged from Air Force One as it arrived in Rome, with Trump reaching for Melania's hand. 

The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.
Source: Twitter/Haaretz.com

But she swiftly moves her hand away and proceeds to concentrate on walking down the plane's steps. 

The hand-hold snub comes just a day after a similar video showed Trump walking along the red carpet at Ben-Gurion Airport on his arrival in Israel with his wife trailing slightly behind. 

Looking towards his wife, Mr Trump reached out his hand, seemingly for Melania to hold.

But his wife was having none of it and in an instant appeared to swat it away.

The pair are on a nine-day foreign trip.

Other Melania Trump videos: 

The first lady was all smiles when her husband turned around, but the smile quickly turned to a look of distress when he turned away again.
Source: RT
Melania Trump had to give her husband a little reminder to place his hand on his heart as the national anthem was being played during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll ceremony.
Source: Associated Press
The new First Lady tried to grab her son's hand in front of the world's cameras but the 10-year-old was having none of it.
Source: Daily Mail / Sky News

 

