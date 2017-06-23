Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

A British DJ may have revealed the name of elusive street artist Banksy during a radio interview, when he talked about people cashing in on his art pieces.

Speaking on Distraction Pieces, a podcast which airs on Wednesday's, DJ Goldie passionately told listeners how the art industry is profiting using Banksy's graffiti street art pieces, when he let slip the name Robert.

The drum and bass DJ said, "Give me a bubble letter and put it on a t-shirt and write 'Banksy' on it and we're sorted. We can sell it now."

"No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist.

"I think he has flipped the world of art over."

After the slip of the tonge, there was an awkward moment of silence before the conversation topic was swiftly changed to Jazz music.

But it didn't slip by listeners, who quickly hit social media with the news, re-fueling speculation that Banksy is Robert Del Naja, a founding member of the band Massive Attack, according to News.com.au.

Earlier this month, Banksy rescinded his offer of a free artwork to voters who oppose the Conservatives in Britain's election, after being warned it breached electoral rules.

The artist had offered prints of a new limited-edition artwork to voters in Conservative-held seats around his hometown of Bristol in southwest England.