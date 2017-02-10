Watch: 'I was determined to make it' – farmer trapped under digger in muddy pond fought to live for family

An Australian man has told of his incredibly lucky escape, when he was rescued after spending two hours trapped in a muddy far North Queensland dam when his excavator rolled into it, according to local media.

Daniel Miller was left holding his face just above the waterline after becoming trapped with his back pinned by the machine's roll bar, TV channel 9News reported.

The 45-year-old was tending to some rocks and plants along the dam on his Charlotte Bay property on Tuesday, when the tracks on his excavator shifted, forcing him and the machine into the water, 9News stated.