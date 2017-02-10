 

Watch: 'I was determined to make it' – farmer trapped under digger in muddy pond fought to live for family

Associated Press

An Australian man has told of his incredibly lucky escape, when he was rescued after spending two hours trapped in a muddy far North Queensland dam when his excavator rolled into it, according to local media.

Daniel Miller says thinking about his wife and daughters finding him dead kept him fighting for his life.
Daniel Miller was left holding his face just above the waterline after becoming trapped with his back pinned by the machine's roll bar, TV channel 9News reported.

The man became stuck after his excavator rolled down the side of an embankment on his New South Wales property.
The 45-year-old was tending to some rocks and plants along the dam on his Charlotte Bay property on Tuesday, when the tracks on his excavator shifted, forcing him and the machine into the water, 9News stated.

Firefighters eventually drained some mud and water before wading in to free Mr Miller local media reported.

Miraculous recovery! Man escapes death after spending two hours trapped in dam with just his nose above water

