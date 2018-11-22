Watch: Desperate woman drops her baby from burning building into bystander's arms

A woman dropped her baby to a bystander as a fire engulfed an apartment complex in Dallas today, while other residents were forced to leap from third-floor windows onto mattresses.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue official said several residents and bystanders, assisted by police officers, went door-to-door to alert others to the fire.

Local station KDFW-TV reported that the woman dropped her infant to a man below as he held out his arms.

Other residents were seen jumping from windows onto mattresses dragged from inside the east Dallas complex before firefighters arrived.

The Dallas Morning News reported at least five residents jumped from the third level.

Authorities said three people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.