Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

A South African mother's extreme attempt to avoid waking her sleeping baby has gone viral.

Tyrone Morris shared a video from their home's security cameras to Facebook last Sunday of his wife "reverse leopard crawling" out of their sleeping baby's bedroom.

The video which shows Caryn Morris sliding on her back towards the bedroom door, has been viewed 12 million times.

"The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down," wrote Mr Morris.

"Sometimes you have to use your initiative for your exit."

Mr Morris joked that the South African Army have called asking for Ms Morris to teach them the "reverse leopard crawl".