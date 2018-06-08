Watch: Desperate mum throws her baby out the apartment window as fire rips through

A US baby was unharmed after being dropped from the first story of a burning apartment building in South Carolina by his desperate mother.

Video shows the mother approach a window with her baby as a roaring inferno rages just metres away.

After a short time measuring the drop, the mother tips the baby up and drops it safely into the arms of the man.

The 11-month-old boy was caught by a former marine who wanted to remain anonymous.

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire, the Anderson Independent-Mail reported.