Watch: Desperate drone pilot rushes to warn oblivious surfers of huge shark underneath them

An amateur drone pilot in Australia has shared the moment he filmed a shark swimming below oblivious surfers.

David Finlay took his new drone down to Kiama's Surf Beach in New South Wales on Monday afternoon, after the beach had been closed earlier that day after a shark sighting.

It had just re-opened, and as the done captured stunning images of Kiama Beach, he described how the situation unfolded.

"I was just testing the image recognition, where you can get it to track a particular image. It was tracking a surfer in a dark wetsuit," he told the Illawarra Mercury reports.

Soon after he spotted a shark lurking under the clear water.

"Holy, there's a shark out there," he can be heard saying in the video.

"There's a shark right under the surfers, you got a mobile phone?"

Mr Finlay said he ran down to the beach to try and alert the surfers, who appeared oblivious in the video footage.

He said he tried to find a lifeguard but it was after hours so alerted some surfers who were coming out of the water.