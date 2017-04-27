 

Watch: Desperate drone pilot rushes to warn oblivious surfers of huge shark underneath them

An amateur drone pilot in Australia has shared the moment he filmed a shark swimming below oblivious surfers.

He was trying to alert the surfers to the danger just below them, at a NSW beach.
Source: Clearskiestv

David Finlay took his new drone down to Kiama's Surf Beach in New South Wales on Monday afternoon, after the beach had been closed earlier that day after a shark sighting.

The pregnant shark was captured sinking its teeth into the whale off the coast of southern California.
Source: Facebook/Keith Poe

It had just re-opened, and as the done captured stunning images of Kiama Beach, he described how the situation unfolded.

"I was just testing the image recognition, where you can get it to track a particular image. It was tracking a surfer in a dark wetsuit," he told the Illawarra Mercury reports.

Soon after he spotted a shark lurking under the clear water.

A group of boaties catching live bait for a beach and boat competition never expected a great white to pay them a visit.
Source: Supplied

"Holy, there's a shark out there," he can be heard saying in the video.

"There's a shark right under the surfers, you got a mobile phone?"

Mr Finlay said he ran down to the beach to try and alert the surfers, who appeared oblivious in the video footage.

He said he tried to find a lifeguard but it was after hours so alerted some surfers who were coming out of the water.

"But I was reassured by the time I got down there. I'd monitored the shark the whole time I'd been running, and it continued to move away from the surfers," he said. 

