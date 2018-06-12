 

Watch: Dennis Rodman on brink of tears during bizarre CNN interview on sidelines of historic Trump-Kim meeting

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who flew to Singapore for the historic US-North Korea summit, became emotional during an interview about the two men meeting. 

Rodman, who knows both Trump and Kim Jong Un, said the US President would understand the people of North Korea "have a heart".
Rodman, who knows both Trump and Kim Jong Un, had high hopes for the meeting and told CNN US President Donald Trump would understand the people of North Korea "have a heart".

He went on to say he gifted Kim Jong Un to a game of basketball with former NBA players in Pyongyang. 

"Kim came to me and said, 'Dennis, you know what, this is the first time someone's ever, ever kept their word to me and my country'."

"I think if Trump goes in there with a great heart, with his heart on the table, and let Kim see him really emotional... It ain't gotta be about war, it ain't gotta be about hatred or what happen in the future or the past," he told CNN. 

The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.
Rodman said Kim Jong Un was "all about the 21st century and was trying to progress North Korea. 

"Let's make this happen. If Trump can pull this off, more power to him."

"Donald Trump is going to do a great job."

Rodman said he was "brushed off" when he tried to approach former US President Barack Obama about relations with North Korea.

He then became emotional when he talked about returning to the US. "I got so many death threats. I couldn't even go home, I had to hide out for 30 days. but I kept my head up high, borther. I knew things were going to change."

"It's a great day."

Earlier, Rodman told reporters at Changi airport that he came to Singapore "to see what's going on" and that he hopes "that things turn out to be well for everyone in the world."

The US President told reporters he expect he’ll have "a terrific relationship with" the North Korean leader.
Rodman is one of the few westerners to have met the North Korean leader on visits to the capital city of Pyongyang.

Asked if he would meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore, the ex-basketball player said he thinks the North Korean leader "has bigger things to worry about than seeing me right now." He added though that every time he has met with Kim Jong Un, it has been a surprise.

White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations. Trump said last week that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.

