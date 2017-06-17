Watch: Dennis Rodman arrives to media frenzy in China after high profile North Korea trip

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has wrapped up a low-key and incident-free visit to the North Korean capital.

On his way to the airport, Rodman vowed to return and said his "thoughts and prayers" are with the family of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was arrested and imprisoned in the North for 17 months, then released just hours before Rodman's arrival.

Warmbier suffered severe brain damage while in custody. Doctors in Ohio described him as being in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" but declined to discuss his outlook for improvement, saying such information would be kept confidential.

US and North Korean officials said Rodman played no role in freeing Warmbier and the timing of the release and Rodman's arrival was a coincidence.

During his visit, Rodman played basketball with men's and women's teams, visited the city zoo, met Olympic athletes and presented the country's sports minister with a copy of President Donald Trump's book, The Art of the Deal.

The unsigned book, and a Where's Waldo travel edition, were to be passed on to leader Kim Jong Un, who Rodman had met on previous visits in 2013 band 2014.

Rodman was on two seasons of Trump's Celebrity Apprentice reality TV show.

Rodman created a stir by arriving in the country with his small entourage all wearing clothing and hats featuring the name of a company specialising in a cybercurrency used to buy and sell marijuana.

Marijuana is illegal in North Korea.