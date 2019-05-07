Watch as delighted Prince Harry speaks about birth of baby boy: 'Just over the moon'

Prince Harry is "over the moon" following the birth of his son, his and wife Meghan's first child, early this morning.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning - a very healthy boy," the Duke of Sussex announced to reporters.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience. I can't ever possibly imagine how any woman does -- what they do is beyond comprehension," he said.

The new father, 34, revealed that the royal couple are "still thinking about names" after their son was born "a little bit overdue."

"We've had a little bit of time to think about it, but that's the next bit," he said. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in, probably, two days' time as planned, as a family, to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."