Watch: Delayed air travellers in Canada turn wait into mass singalong party

A group of upbeat air travellers turned a delayed flight into an impromptu party at a Canadian airport on Monday.

When the passengers bound for Newfoundland discovered their WestJet flight from Toronto to St John's was going to be delayed one man pulled out his guitar and another grabbed his accordion.

The usually monotonous wait was then turned into a mass karaoke session with the passengers singing and dancing along to old time tunes such as Grey Foggy Day, Sweet Forget Me Not, and Music and Friends.