Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle have revealed how they met, in their first sit-down interview together.

The pair sat down with the BBC to announce their engagement, revealing they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

"It was definitely a set up; it was a blind date," Ms Markle says.

The former actress says she didn't know much about Prince Harry, having grown up in the US, and was hoping he would be kind.

"If he wasn't kind it didn't seem like it would make sense."

The prince also admitted he hadn't heard of Ms Markle or ever watched her most notable work in the TV show Suits.

Both say their families are thrilled with the engagement, with even the Queen's corgis giving Ms Markle their seal of approval.

"The corgis took to you straight away," Prince Harry joked.