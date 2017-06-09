Watch: Deaf woman who taught herself to sing again after losing hearing wows Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

A deaf musician caused a sensation on America's Got Talent and her saw her win a place in the next round thanks to notorious judge Simon Cowell.

Mandy Harvey's original song stunned Cowell and others in the audience, and earned her a standing ovation.

Harvey, 29, lost her hearing at 18 when she was already an accomplished singer.

She taught herself to sing again using muscle memory and visual tuners, and interacted with the judges using sign language.