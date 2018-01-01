Watch: The deadly aftermath after a bus collides with a truck in Kenya

A police official says a collision between a truck and a bus in western Kenya has killed at least 36 people.

Rift Valley Traffic Commandant Zero Arome said on Sunday the accident involved a bus heading to the capital city, Nairobi, from Busia County and a truck heading from Nakuru County to Eldoret town.

Mr Arome said the bus's brakes are suspected to have failed.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has been criticised for failing to reduce road accidents, which account for around 3000 Kenyan deaths every year.