Watch: Dave Grohl's eight-year-old daughter joins Foo Fighters on stage

Dave Grohl's eight-year-old daughter has joined him and his band the Foo Fighters on stage to play drums just two weeks after taking them up.

At Iceland's Secret Solstice Festival on Saturday eight-year-old Harper Grohl was brought onto the stage by the band to show off her drumming skills.

Grohl introduced his daughter by telling the 20,000-strong crowd she had recently told him she wanted to learn to play the drums.

"And I said, 'Do you want me to teach you?' She said, 'Yes.' And then I said, 'Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?

"And she said, 'Yes'."

"There's another Grohl on the drum set now," he said.