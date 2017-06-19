 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Dave Grohl's eight-year-old daughter joins Foo Fighters on stage

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dave Grohl's eight-year-old daughter has joined him and his band the Foo Fighters on stage to play drums just two weeks after taking them up. 

Harper Grohl joins her dad on stage at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival playing drums in front of 20,000 Foo Fighter fans.
Source: Youtube: Sigurður Lúðvík Stefánsson

At Iceland's Secret Solstice Festival on Saturday eight-year-old Harper Grohl was brought onto the stage by the band to show off her drumming skills.

Grohl introduced his daughter by telling the 20,000-strong crowd she had recently told him she wanted to learn to play the drums.

"And I said,  'Do you want me to teach you?' She said, 'Yes.' And then I said, 'Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?

"And she said, 'Yes'."

"There's another Grohl on the drum set now," he said.

Harper then began playing the first song she learnt, Queen's We Will Rock You, accompanied by the rest of the band.

Related

UK and Europe

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

At least three people thought to be seriously injured after van strikes pedestrians in London

00:40
2
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:30
3
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:35
4
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

00:11
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

At least three people thought to be seriously injured after van strikes pedestrians in London

The UK Police say one person has been arrested over the incident.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:23
Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ