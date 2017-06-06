Watch: Daredevils take the plunge off Eiffel Tower zipline

Visitors and locals in Paris have been zip-lining from the second floor of the iconic Eiffel Tower on Monday.

The flight starts from 122 metres (400 feet) up and takes participants across to a small platform 800 metres (2,600 feet) away.

Organizers said the flight reaches a top speed of around 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour and offers spectacular views of Paris and the green grass of the Champ de Mars park that stretches away from the 128-year old tower's giant iron feet.

Organizers said people had previously zip-lined from the first floor of the 324-meter- (1,063-feet- ) tall tower - meaning they leapt from a more pedestrian 57 metres (187 feet) up - but that this was the first time a line had ever been strung from the second floor, where the sensation of height is more powerful.