 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Daredevils take the plunge off Eiffel Tower zipline

share

Source:

Associated Press

Visitors and locals in Paris have been zip-lining from the second floor of the iconic Eiffel Tower on Monday.

A brave few took the 122 metre jump down the temporary zip-line at speeds of 100 km/h.
Source: Associated Press

The flight starts from 122 metres (400 feet) up and takes participants across to a small platform 800 metres (2,600 feet) away.

Organizers said the flight reaches a top speed of around 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour and offers spectacular views of Paris and the green grass of the Champ de Mars park that stretches away from the 128-year old tower's giant iron feet.

Organizers said people had previously zip-lined from the first floor of the 324-meter- (1,063-feet- ) tall tower - meaning they leapt from a more pedestrian 57 metres (187 feet) up - but that this was the first time a line had ever been strung from the second floor, where the sensation of height is more powerful.

The zip-line opened Monday and will operate for just one week until Sunday, with 100 flights planned per day.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

00:38
2
It seems the Kiwi opener wasn't keen on rating his captain against English batsman Joe Root.

'One's called Kane, one's called Joe' – Black Caps star Martin Guptill deadpans reporter's dumb question

01:07
3
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
4
The 12ft giant was spotted wandering the ponds at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island in South Carolina.

Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

00:30
5
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

00:24
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.

00:30
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

BAR has lost two of their semi-final races to Team NZ, forced to retire after a part in their wing sail snapped.

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

Relive all the drama and action of today's first semi-final races at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ