Watch: Dad films son's terrifying encounter with an angry magpie

Source:  1 NEWS

A boy's encounter with an angry magpie during swooping season has been captured on video by his father, and has seen the youngster's reaction create headlines around the world.

Max Sherwood, of Wollongong, has shot to internet stardom thanks to an angry magpie and his dad Wayne. Source: Wayne Sherwood/ Instagram: w_j_s_m_c

Max Sherwood was filmed by dad Wayne in Wollongong, NSW, being attacked by the magpie while riding his scooter down the street.

“Australia is beautiful but our native birds are killers. They’ll eat your kids alive. Beware hahaha,” Wayne Sherwood wrote on Instagram.

Earlier videos appear to show the pair trying to bait the birds into attacking them.

In September and October, known as swooping season, magpies attacks increase as they breed and guard their nests.

Sean Dooley from Birdlife Australia told Channel 7's Sunrise show what to do if you encounter an angry magpie.

“If you’re walking and you’re being swooped, just back away slowly and move out of the zone, and keep your eye on the magpie so you can see where it’s coming from.”

Cyclists should get off their bikes and move slowly away. 

