Watch: Dad farewells wife and four kids killed in Western Australia murder-suicide - 'A very, very sad day for the community'

Mourners have gathered at a funeral service to farewell four children and their mother who were murdered by the family patriarch at a farm in Western Australia.

Aaron Cockman hugged other mourners when he arrived at the morning service today.
Peter Miles, 61, his 58-year-old wife Cynda, their daughter Katrina, 35, and her four children - daughter Taye, 13, and sons Rylan, 12, Arye, 10, and Kadyn, eight - were found dead at Forever Dreaming Farm in Osmington, near Margaret River, on May 11.

Three guns licensed to Mr Miles were found at the hobby farm and the family all suffered gunshot wounds.

The suspected murder-suicide took place at a rural property in Osmington.
A funeral service is being held at the Crematorium Chapel in Bunbury for Katrina and her children, while another service will be held at the same location this afternoon for the entire family.

The children's father Aaron Cockman, who was embroiled in a bitter dispute with his estranged partner over access to their children, hugged other mourners when he arrived for the morning service.

Many young families brought flowers and the President of the Shire of Augusta- Margaret River, Pamela Townshend, is attending both services in a personal capacity.

Premier Mark McGowan said the state government contacted the families immediately after the tragedy to offer financial support for the funerals.

"It's a very, very sad day for the community," Mr McGowan told reporters in Perth.

Media have been asked to respect the families' wishes and their privacy by staying out of the chapel.

Mr Cockman previously told reporters he believed Mr Miles planned the murder- suicide. He speculated that the grandfather, whose son died years ago, could not bear the thought of losing his other son Neil, who has a serious kidney illness.

Tributes posted on the funeral company's website included friends overseas who had stayed with the family at Forever Dreaming Farm, and had many happy memories of their time together.

Police spent days scouring the 11 hectare property and the investigation is continuing.

Friends have told AAP Mr Miles "couldn't look after his family" and felt a "sense of failure".

He had financial problems, was battling mental illness and was reportedly taking antidepressants.

Where can I get help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Aaron Cockman hugged other mourners when he arrived at the morning service today.

