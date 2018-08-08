Watch: Dad attacks man who allegedly took up-skirt video of his 15-year-old daughter in California store

The father of a teenage girl took matters into his own hands after he saw a man allegedly taking up-skirt pictures of his daughter and other young girls at a California store opening last week.

CCTV footage captured Jorge A. Ibarra Jr., 29, appearing to take up-skirt pictures of girls at a Target store opening in Cypress on Tuesday, July, 31.

Ismael Duarte told KTLA he was also at the store with his 15-year-old daughter and his wife, when he noticed Mr Ibarra acting oddly.

"My daughter, and the girl that actually was getting their picture taken without her being known — that’s what got me," Mr Duarte told KTLA.

After seeing the man appearing to take pictures up the skirt of his daughter and another girl, Mr Duarte sprang into action tackling Mr Ibarra to the ground.

Mr Ibarra fled the scene but Mr Duarte managed to snap a clear picture of his face in the car park, which he provided to police.

Using the image police were able to arrest Mr Ibarra the next day over suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Mr Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail on $US25,000 bail.