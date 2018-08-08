 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Dad attacks man who allegedly took up-skirt video of his 15-year-old daughter in California store

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Crime and Justice

The father of a teenage girl took matters into his own hands after he saw a man allegedly taking up-skirt pictures of his daughter and other young girls at a California store opening last week.

CCTV footage captured Jorge A. Ibarra Jr., 29, appearing to take up-skirt pictures of girls at a Target store opening in Cypress on Tuesday, July, 31.

Ismael Duarte told KTLA he was also at the store with his 15-year-old daughter and his wife, when he noticed Mr Ibarra acting oddly.

"My daughter, and the girl that actually was getting their picture taken without her being known — that’s what got me," Mr Duarte told KTLA.

After seeing the man appearing to take pictures up the skirt of his daughter and another girl, Mr Duarte sprang into action tackling Mr Ibarra to the ground.

Mr Ibarra fled the scene but Mr Duarte managed to snap a clear picture of his face in the car park, which he provided to police.

Using the image police were able to arrest Mr Ibarra the next day over suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Mr Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail on $US25,000 bail.  


Ismael Duarte took matters into his own hands after noticing the suspicious behaviour. Source: Cypress Police Department
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today.

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
2

Bus carrying Taranaki school children crashes near Inglewood, some injured

3

Change to international students' post-study work rights announced
4

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
5

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

MORE FROM
World
MORE

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach
Taxi (file picture).

Dunedin taxi drivers owed $100,000 in unpaid wages after 'sham contracting'

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

01:45
The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with.

Aussie PM’s ‘bonk ban’ is stupid, says disgraced ex-deputy PM who inspired it

Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A Christchurch man has been sentenced to 25 months in jail for the possession of child sex abuse images and videos.

Corey Andrew Challis, 34, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to being in the possession of 29,380 objectionable images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and exploitation.

They were saved to his work computer and external hard drive.

The Department of Internal Affairs' Censorship Manager, Stephen Waugh, said Challis' employer discovered the image files and reported the matter to DIA.

"It is of particular concern to us when offenders download and view child sexual exploitation and abuse images while at work.

"This can potentially widen the victimisation circle for the children in these images as well as expose unsuspecting colleagues to these abuse images," Mr Waugh said.

If you are the victim of a child abuse crime, visit the Child Abuse: Directory for information and support.

If you or someone you know are struggling, contact organisations such as Safe Network, WellStop and STOP, local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.

Generic man typing computer internet ominous
Computer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Watch as a terrifying 18-metre high 'Firenado' obliterates UK plastics factory

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
North America
Weather News

Firefighters in the United Kingdom have caught on camera a “firenado” that swirled over an industrial fire overnight, creating a hellish scene.

Residents were told to keep their windows closed as flames estimated to be over 18-metre-high consumed the Ravensbourn plastics factory, sending up a plume of smoke large enough that it could be seen 40 kilometres away, according to the Burton Mail newspaper.

Firenadoes are similar to the non-flammable variety that occur in nature, spurred by cool air pushing down on the hot air and causing a swirl, the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service explained. The fire department’s video of the bizarre phenomenon has been shared nearly 2000 times in less than 12 hours.

More than 600,000 trays of plastic beads were destroyed as the blaze “completely gutted” the factory, factory officials told the Burton Mail.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett talks us through them. Source: 1 NEWS

Firenadoes have also been spotted recently in the US as massive wildfires burn out of control — often making the blazes even more devastating.

"These "firenadoes" pick up burning embers, ash and debris, sucking them often hundreds of metres into the air,” 1 NEWS meteorologist Daniel Corbett explained. "Then they hurl them back to ground, often jumping fire lines and starting new fires away from the main one."

Firefighters from around the world have been deployed to the US to help the 27,000 firefighters already on the front lines, including 36 from New Zealand.

Plumes of smoke from the hellish scene could be seen more than 40 kilometres away. Source: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook
Topics
World
UK and Europe
North America
Weather News