Watch: 'Cutest moment in classical music' - dog wanders on stage during orchestra performance in Turkey

A stray dog has become an instant star after casually wandering onto a stage during a classical music performance in Ephesus, Turkey.

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra was performing the first movement of Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony last Tuesday in front of a large crowd when the curious pooch ambled on stage to join them ABC7 reports.

When the crowd noticed the dog they gave it a huge cheer, which may have been the biggest one of the night.

The dog then made itself comfortable, settling in next to the conductor as the orchestra continued to perform.

Turkish pianist Fazil Say posted a clip of the incident to his Instagram account calling the unexpected intruder the "cutest moment in classical music".

The clip has quickly gone viral online, racking up millions of views.