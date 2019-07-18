Watch: Crowd chants 'send her back' as President Trump attacks Democratic rival Ilhan Omar at rally

US President Donald Trump is going after four freshman Democratic lawmakers one by one after previously tweeting that they should "go back" to their home countries if they have complaints about the US, even though they are all American citizens.

At a rally today in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump began by verbally attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as the crowd chanted, "send her back!" Omar came to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Somalia when she was a child.

Trump also mentioned Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Of Tlaib, he complained that she is "not somebody who loves our country" because she had referred to impeaching him using an expletive.