Watch: Cricket ball sized hail pounds the Sunshine Coast

Hail the size of cricket balls has been reported north of Brisbane as dangerous thunderstorms move across southeast Queensland.

The storms are unlikely to bring much rain or relief for bushfire -ravaged parts of the state, says Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Rosa Hoff.



A severe warning for giant hailstones and destructive winds has been issued from Gympie to south of Brisbane.



The most dangerous storm is on the Sunshine Coast where the cricket ball size hail was observed.



Ms Hoff said no storms were expected in the Darling Downs area or the Scenic Rim where concerning bushfires were continuing to burn.



But strong winds had been detected with gusts of 57km/h recorded at Dalby and 50km/h at Stanthorpe.

