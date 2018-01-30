Watch: Creep sprints away after allegedly exposing himself to nine-year-old girl on Melbourne tram

Source:
Police in Melbourne are trying to track down a man who they say exposed himself to a nine-year-old girl on a tram in the central city, then ran off when confronted by a member of her family.
9News reports police say the man "positioned himself near the child" on the tram, and during the incident committed a lewd act.
When the tram stopped, the man fled the tram after being confronted by a member of the girl's family who was travelling with her.
Detectives have released CCTV of the man they're looking for.
He can be seen running from a tram stop, across the road and along a footpath.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news