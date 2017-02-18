Watch: Crazy weather system batters Australia's NSW region with hail

Source:
Australia's New South Wales is seeing another round of wild weather, this time bringing large hailstones.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of region for the second day in a row, news.com.au reported.
Video posted on Twitter shows large stones pelting Sydney, causing larger-than-average splashes as they fall into a swimming pool from the sky.
There have also been pictures of cracked windows and windshields as cars parked outside were left in the line of fire.
Stones exceeding five cm in diameter were recorded at Hornsby, Kellyville, Pennant Hills and Collaroy.
