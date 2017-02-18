Watch: Crazy weather system batters Australia's NSW region with hail

Australia's New South Wales is seeing another round of wild weather, this time bringing large hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of region for the second day in a row, news.com.au reported.

Video posted on Twitter shows large stones pelting Sydney, causing larger-than-average splashes as they fall into a swimming pool from the sky.

There have also been pictures of cracked windows and windshields as cars parked outside were left in the line of fire.